Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $15.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the lowest is $15.25 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $61.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $333,951. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,948,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $100.76. 291,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.