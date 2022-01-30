Zacks: Analysts Expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) to post sales of $19.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.88 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $66.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $68.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $118.09 million to $169.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valens.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Valens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:VLNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 53,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,291. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

