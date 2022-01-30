Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.24. 3,465,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

