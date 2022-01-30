Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

