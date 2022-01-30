Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.62 Million

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce sales of $144.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.55 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

