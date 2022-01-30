Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

