Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.63.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Match Group by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,034,000 after acquiring an additional 245,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

