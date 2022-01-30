Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s earnings. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A..

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million.

CPAC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 7,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

