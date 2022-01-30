Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChampionX by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

