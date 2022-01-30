Zacks: Brokerages Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Engagesmart stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 297,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

