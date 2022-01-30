Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.12. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

