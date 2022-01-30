Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GLOP stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

