Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVDL opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.