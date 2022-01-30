Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Buy

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTX. decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

