Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.76 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $542.30 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00250494 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006873 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01130053 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,626,390,746 coins and its circulating supply is 12,334,923,593 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

