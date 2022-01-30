ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 4587218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

