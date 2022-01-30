ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

