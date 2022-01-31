$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. 324,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

