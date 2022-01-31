-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

SEEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,584. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.