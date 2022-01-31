-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 19,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,105. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

