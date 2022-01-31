$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

