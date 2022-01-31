-$0.32 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.