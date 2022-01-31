$0.42 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in B&G Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.