$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $795.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

