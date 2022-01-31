-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.85). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock worth $2,004,436. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

