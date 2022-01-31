$0.81 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. 10,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

