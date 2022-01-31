$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. 180,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,665. General Mills has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

