$0.87 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.08. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.