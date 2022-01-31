$0.87 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.08. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
