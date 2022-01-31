$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $25.04 on Wednesday, hitting $476.14. 509,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.31. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $338.69 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,755,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

