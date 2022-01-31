$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.80 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 148.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

