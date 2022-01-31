$1.13 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

