$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Avient has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 286,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

