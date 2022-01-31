$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $55.97. 883,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,479. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,454,000.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

