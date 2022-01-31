$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.45. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

