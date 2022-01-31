127,793 Shares in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPA opened at $9.86 on Monday. Abri SPAC I Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

