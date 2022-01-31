$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the lowest is $12.78 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

