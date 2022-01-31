1,524 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

