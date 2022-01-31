$156.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $156.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.11 million to $159.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $606.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.99 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $677.01 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $704.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 7,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.