17,907 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RGA opened at $112.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.
RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
