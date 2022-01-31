17,907 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $112.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

