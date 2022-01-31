1,844 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

