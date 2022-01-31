18,954 Shares in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 106.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

