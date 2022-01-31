1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

