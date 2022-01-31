$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $20.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $555.23. 2,208,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,026. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a twelve month low of $364.59 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.