$200.35 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $200.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.70 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $644.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 92,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,139. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

