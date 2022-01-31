$21.58 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $21.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.56 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $665,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

