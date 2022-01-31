23,622 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000.

USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

