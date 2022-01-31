2,545 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

