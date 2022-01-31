2,575,035 Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,575,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,033,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.68% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI opened at $25.26 on Monday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

