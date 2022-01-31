$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.70 million and the highest is $271.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,144 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

