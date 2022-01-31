283 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 577,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

